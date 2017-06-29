FOREX: Naira Gets Massive Boost Against Dollar On Parallel Market

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Foreign Exchange dealers in Nigeria on Thursday, 29 June, heaved a slight sigh of relief following reports that the Nigerian currency gained against the dollar at the black market.

This is happening barely 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria injected $195m into the foreign exchange market.

According to reports, the Naira closed at N366 to the dollar at the end of trading on Thursday afternoon at the parallel market, three points stronger than N370 it closed on Wednesday.

The pound sterling and the Euro traded at N465 and N410 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change window, the Naira closed at N363 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N463 and N410, respectively.

And at the interbank market, the naira closed at N305.90 to the dollar, while the import and export rates closed at N368 to the dollar.

Traders at the market said that the naira got a boost as the CBN intervened at the FOREX market.

The continued injection of liquidity into the FOREX market is believed to have sustained the naira from depreciating further.