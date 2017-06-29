Germany To Meet Chile In Confederations Cup Final

Share this:

Germany will meet Chile in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The World Cup champions blasted their way through after overwhelming Mexico 4-1 win in the match played Thursday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Moscow.

Germany’s victory was inspired by a quick-fire start following a brace by Schalke midfielder, Leon Goretzka.

He scored in the 6th and eighth minute of the game and now leads the scoring charts alongside Werner.

Goretzka was voted as the game’s star performer.

With the victory, Germany become the fourth European side to reach the final, after Denmark (1995), France (2001 and 2003) and Spain (2013). They are also the fifth world champion to reach the tournament climax.

Germany began the match in ruthless style, scoring two goals in three minutes before the clock even reached ten minuets.

Leon Goretzka did the damage, slotting beyond Guillermo Ochoa twice, a record that has eclipsed Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta’s quickest-ever double at the tournament, scored 25 years ago.

Mexico could have fallen further behind, but found their footing as the half went on. They ended the first period much the brighter side but, after a more even restart to proceedings, Timo Werner’s tap-in ensured it was the world champions who were Saint Petersburg-bound.

Marco Fabian’s 40-yard thunderbolt gave the travelling fans something sensational to cheer about, but Amin Younes made sure the three-goal cushion remained with a speedy last-minute response to rubber-stamp Germany’s final ticket.

While Germany will play Chile on Sunday, Portugal will also play Mexico for the third place. The Portugal match will begin at 13.00 GMT, while the mouth watering Germany-Chile match will take place later in the evening at 7pm.

Source: NAN