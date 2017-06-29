Nigerian Government Shops For N32b For 100,000 Irritation Farming

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government through its Federal Ministry of Water Resources is on the look-out for N32 billion to meet the target of 100,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture in the 2017 budget.

The above sum is reportedly a shortfall of the 2017 budget for irrigation purposes.

The Director, Irrigation and Drainage in the ministry, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja that the shortfall is one of the challenges that may affect the implementation of all projects listed in the Ministry’s strategic plan.

His words: “Although, there are promises from extra budgetary funding, it was however important that intervention funds be available to close the gaps.

“We need additional N32 billion to meet the target, so that, if we inject these funds into the irrigation schemes, we will be able to meet up.

“If we do it this year and also do something corresponding to that next year, we will be able to meet up with the target of adding additional 100,000 hectares.

“This is because we can’t fund these budgets from normal appropriation, we need intervention funds, and the Presidency is encouraging us.

“If we have to develop 100,000 hectares, we cannot rely on normal budgetary provisions, we had made this request last year, and we have positive response.”