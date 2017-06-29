None Of Our Female Officers Are Under Boko Haram Captivity-Nigerian Police

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigeria Police Force has denied reports that some of its Female officers are being held captive by the Bokoharam terrorists.

This is following an attack by the terrorists on Military/Police escorted convoy at Abari/Dalwa village Maiduguri/Damboa highway, Nigeria on 20th June, 2017.

It was reported that the sixteen female passengers all Police women and wives of Policemen in the bus accompanying the ambulance carrying late Sgt Rahila’s corpse were taken away by the terrorists.

In another recently released video on You-Tube where Boko Haram claims responsibility for the attack on military convoy, its leader Abubakar Shekau, claimed to have women Police personnel and wives of Senior Police officers in the custody of the Boko Haram.

However, a statement issued by the spokesperson, Borno State command, DSP Isuku Victor, denied the claims stating that:“there are no Police women under Boko Haram terrorist’s captivity as claimed by the sect leader.”

It stated that “the Police lorry with Reg. No. NPF 2677 D was carted away while its Occupants comprise personnel, relations and burial party for late Sgt Rahila Antikirya.

“Driver of the Police lorry, Sgt Kubura Mwada, was shot and injured on his back. He was able to jump down from the lorry and escaped.

“Personnel missing are Inspr Fatsuma Sale and Cpl Abubakar Haruna. There is no evidence in the video clip indicating that they are in the captivity of the sect.

“Other occupants of the lorry are either relations or sympathizers of the deceased, and were all reported missing in the earlier press briefing.

“They took advantage of the space in the lorry conveying personal effects of the deceased Police woman and joined the burial party.

“The Command therefore wishes to advise media organisations and the general public to disregard the claim(s) in the video, as well as social media reports as they are not a true representation of that unfortunate incident.”