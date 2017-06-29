Only 214 Nigerians Pay Tax – FG

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday disclosed that out over 170 million population in the country, only 214 pay tax.

The Federal Ministry of Finance through its official twitter handle, @FinMinNigeria stated that all the 214 tax payers reside in Lagos State, former Capital Territory of the country.

As a result the Federal Government initiated a campaign programme, Voluntary Assets And Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to sensitize the people on need to be tax payers.

However, the tweet has raised some criticism such that citizens queried the population of public civil servants at the Federal, State and Local government, if taxes are not removed from their salaries monthly.

“How is that possible? What about the ones deducted from civil servants salaries?” Olalomi Ibrahim queried.