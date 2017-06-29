Oyegun Slams Fayose Over Life Support Claims, Reveals True State Of Buhari’s Health

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lambasted Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state over comments he made about the state of the president’s health.

Oyegun dismissed the governor’s claims, declaring instead, that President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recovering from his illness.

Fayose’s comments, Oyegun said, were “most unfortunate.”

“That is the governor of Ekiti state when he talks you just discount it and move on.

“We are not his doctors but the reports we have are very good.

“Fayose’s comment is a most unfortunate thing. It is not ideal. Nobody wishes that on himself or on a nation but he is recovering very strongly.”

Nigerians are beginning to get paranoid after the president, who left the country on May 7 for the United Kingdom to seek medical attention, has not been seen by anyone.