Passport Booklets Now Available At Issuing Centers; NIS Boss Reassure Nigerians

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, has reassured Nigerians on the availability of passport booklets at Issuing Centers across the country.

This is following reports by a section of the media on alleged scarcity of passport booklets.

This was contained in a statement by the NIS Spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It read: “we wish to use this opportunity to allay the fears of passport applicants that the NIS is not experiencing any scarcity of passport booklets.

“This clarification becomes necessary to avoid unnecessary tension and anxiety among the populace, concerning availability of passport booklets.”

He explained that the NIS‎‎ as a matter of standard practice and procedure informed the public adequately on any scarcity of documents, including passports.

The CG stated that any applicant who cannot be issued passport booklet due to any reasons, including scarcity of booklet will be informed in writing, in compliance with the Presidential Executive Orders on transparency.

Babandede urged ‎the public and passport applicants to disregard any rumours about scarcity of passport booklets and go to any Passport Issuing Center to process their applications.