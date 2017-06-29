Rivers Tribunal Sacks Sekibo, PDP Senator

Share this:

The Rivers state elections petition tribunal has sacked PDP’s George Thompson Sekibo, Senator representing Rivers East and has declared Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the senatorial election.

The Tribunal also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Sekibo and issue a fresh certificate of return to Mr Uchendu.

The Tribunal’s decision was hinged on the fact that Mr Uchendu won the lawful majority vote cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election.‎

Uchendu had approached the tribunal with a petition asking the court to declare him winner of the poll, alleging that INEC failed to take into cognisance the results of some wards and polling units before declaring Sekibo the winner of the polls.

The Tribunal hinged it’s decision on substantial non compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.‎‎

Source: NAN