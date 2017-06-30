Charley Boy Unveils Oracle Of O’Island Reality Show

Share this:

IN what could best be described as a round peg in a round hole, iconic Nigerian artiste, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charley Boy, has been named the Oracle of O’s Island, a new adventure reality show which premiered on TV screens nationwide last Monday.

WG’s investigation revealed that 21 contestants were randomly selected from different walks of life and kept on an island. For 40 days, they will battle to outshine each other, and survive on lean resources.

A statement by the organizer said, “O’s Island takes reality TV show to a whole new dimension. A whooping $10,000 is up for grabs by the last man standing.”

The show which was created by ace Nigerian film maker Otu Njama III and produced by Njamatv, premiered on Africa Magic Urban and will air on same station daily for the next 40 days.

Source: Vanguard