Dakuku Peterside Congratulates Uchendu On Election Petition Victory

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The 2015 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside has congratulated Chief Andrew Uchendu on his victory at the Rivers Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

On Wednesday, the Election Petition Tribunal declared Chief Uchendu the duly elected Senator for Rivers East Senatorial District on the platform of APC.

Speaking on the ruling, Dr Peterside says the wish of Rivers East people have been made manifest after being usurped by “pretenders,” adding that Chief Uchendu has the experience, temperament and influence to attract development to the people.

By this victory, he says Rivers people and indeed Nigerians are beginning to see the true reflection of which party was voted for in 2015 and subsequent rerun elections in the state.

“The recent victories of APC candidates in the 2016 rerun election and at the Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja have proven that the party holds the future for Rivers State.

“Contrary to the warped lies of Governor Nyesom Wike and his sinking party, Rivers people love APC, voted for APC and have firm believe in the ability of APC candidates to deliver leadership and responsible representation,” he stated.

Peterside, who is also the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), reiterated that the APC will take over governance of the state come 2019.

“The lies of Wike are already catching up with him. All the lies he told Rivers people are being demolished by the day. Rivers people are seeing beyond the haze of lies. At the fullness of time, our people will vote out his inept government,” he declared.