Davido’s Beneficiary, Utibe Loses Mother

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Five year old Utibe whose version of Davido’s hit single ‘IF’ went viral has lost his ailing mother.

Utibe, who is from Akwa Ibom caught the attention of star singer, Davido who in turn promised to take up the boy.

Davido in reactions to the video had tweeted:”OBO got you for life”.

The news of her death was announced by an Instagram user Shamrock who first came in contact with Utibe.

He wrote:”Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u…I tried to battle with ur health,but my best wasn’t good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u… I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma’am.”