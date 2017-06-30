Vigilante, Youth Clash Leaves Two Dead In Niger State

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Two youths have been confirmed dead in Niger state during a clash between a vigilante group and youths in Angwan Yaman in Kontagora LGA of the state.

Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna on Friday, said the incident occurred Thursday.

He said: “Only two people died while five others sustained injuries, with one of the youths a female, critically injured.”

Mr. Elkana said the clash was caused by the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly tortured by members of the vigilante group.

He added that death of the boy led to violent demonstration by the youth in the area against the vigilante group which led to the death of the second victim.

Mr. Elkanah said the second victim, a 20-year-old man, was killed when members of the vigilante group used firearms to disperse the protesting youth.

He said anti-riot police were drafted to the area to restore peace and bring the demonstration under control, adding that the protesting youth attempted to burn the head office of the vigilante group in Kontagora.

“We have ordered the arrest of members of the vigilance group who were alleged to have arrested, kept and tortured the young man as they have no power to do so.

“There is no law authorizing them to detain anybody talkless of torturing the person.

“They only have the power to arrest anyone who commit an offence in their presence and hand him over to the police.

“For keeping the deceased youth in their detention camp and torturing him, they will face the wrath of the law.

“If his death is linked to the torture, then they will be charged with culpable homicide which is punishable with death.

“So far, two persons have been arrested and we are still investigating to get the rest involved.’’

“The youths should have reported the incident to the police instead of taking the law into their hands,” he explained.