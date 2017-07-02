Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose Dissolves State Executive Council

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja-Nigeria (GVE) – Controversial governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has ordered all commissioners in the State to hand over to their Permanent Secretaries with immediate effect.

According to the governor’s Special Adviser on the Public Communications & New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, the governor ordered all the former Commissioners to vacate their respective ministries.

He applauded them for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Olayinka, in his official Facebook account, wondered why the People Democratic Party (PDP) members had to rejoice over the governor’s decision.

He added that since they are not to be replaced with the commissioners post, they should rather keep mute.