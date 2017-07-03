FIFA Confederations Cup : German Machine Too Oiled For ChileFIFA Confederations Cup : German machine too oiled for Chile

Share this:

World champion, Germany yesterday made another soccer history as it lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia after beating hard fighting South American champion, Chile by a lone goal.

The match decided at St Petersburg was one in which the Germans hanged on to a 20th minute goal scored by Lars Stindl.

With yesterday’s feat, Germany equaled Brazil’s record of winning both the World Cup and the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The young German side had before going in front survived the early raid by the more experienced Chile opponent.

Chile was on the front foot from the off, with Charles Aranguiz denied by Antonio Rudiger after breaking in on goal and Arturo Vidal firing just wide from distance in the opening 10 minutes.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was repeatedly called into action and Germany were lucky to not go down after the keeper’s deflected save from a Vidal shot fell to the feet of Alexis Sanchez who somehow missed from close range.

And Chile were made to pay minutes later, as a bad Marcelo Diaz giveaway at the top of his penalty area allowed Timo Werner to set up Stindl for an easy tap in to put Germany up 1-0 against the run of play.

Werner nearly had a second assist on 40 minutes, setting up Julian Draxler from 18 yards out only for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to fire wide of Claudio Bravo’s goal with a right-footed shot.

Germany had one more chance before the break, as another Chile giveaway allowed Draxler to play Leon Goretzka in on goal, but Bravo smothered the Schalke player’s shot from a tight angle.

Draxler had a chance to double Germany’s lead in the 55th minute from a Joshua Kimmich pass, but his curling right-footed effort was well saved by Bravo to preserve his team’s one-goal deficit.

Chile were fortunate not to have been down to 10 men after Gonzalo Jara looked to have intentionally elbowed Werner in the face, but the referee only showed yellow after consulting VAR.

Source: SUN