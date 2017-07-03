Share this:

Maitama Sule Is Dead To Be Buried Tuesday

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former minister Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano is dead.

He reportedly died on Monday morning at a Cairo Hospital, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

The news of his death was announced by the Commissioner of Information, Kano State Mallam Muhammad Garba.

He said funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, Kano.

To mourn his death, the State’s Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared Tuesday a work – free day.