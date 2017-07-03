Maitama Sule Is Dead To Be Buried Tuesday

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former minister Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano is dead.
He reportedly died on Monday morning  at a Cairo Hospital, Egypt where he was receiving treatment for an illness.
The news of his death was announced by the Commissioner of Information, Kano State Mallam Muhammad  Garba.
He said funeral prayer for the  deceased will be  conducted on Tuesday at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, Kano.
To mourn his death, the State’s Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared Tuesday a work – free day.
