NUC Approves Mapoly As 45th University In Nigeria

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The National Universities Commission has approved former Moshood Abiola Polytechnic as Moshood Abiola University of science and technology making it the 45th university in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the commission Abubakar Rasheed made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that the polytechnic has all it takes to be a university adding that the new development will help address the menace of unemployment, cybercrime among others.

While receiving the approval, the Governor of ogun state Senator Ibikunle Amosun said MAUST will stand out among other universities as funds are already on ground to run the new institution.

Amosun also stated that the creation of MAUST is in line with the Ogun standard one of the key areas of the senator Ibikunle Administration as Ogun state recognizes Education as a key to sustainable growth and development.

However, Amosun noted that sequel to the creation of MAUST, Moshood Abiola polytechnic will be created in ipokia local Government adding to the other polytechnics in the state and would be funded accordingly.