BORGWARD Announces Ambitious Plans To Enter The Gulf Countries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE): BORGWARD Group AG, the global automotive manufacturer, has unveiled plans for market entry into the Gulf countries. The company has conducted intensive market research and will be launching two luxury vehicles, a revolutionary buying experience and expects to meet ambitious sales goals. The plan commenced in June, when four GCC distributors were named followed at a signing ceremony and test drive in Germany.

Ulrich Walker, CEO of BORGWARD Group AG said, “BORGWARD has something really special to offer the GCC market – vehicles that are in demand and will satisfy the multiple desires of drivers who are looking for a luxury car, brand recognition and want to be able to comfortably sit a large family. But we’re not stopping there. We are going to redefine what it feels like to buy a luxury car and have the highest level of service.”

The BX5 and the BX7 vehicles are two of BORGWARD’s luxury models. The BX5 is a luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) that targets the young, energetic, smart and safe driver. The cohesion of cutting-edge German aesthetics and technologies brings the perfect combination of power, handing and intelligence. The BX7 is a larger, luxury SUV that offers spectacularly spacious interiors with a multitude of options, available in five to seven seats – ideally catering to the GCC market. It comes equipped with technologically intelligent systems allowing the driver to interact through sight, touch and voice.

Revolutionary Automotive Customer Service

Quality customer service is of the utmost importance to the BORGWARD buying experience. To facilitate the best service levels, BORGWAD is committing to offering a first-class and luxury customer experience by redefining the buying experience with 3S/4S dealerships in the region by the end of the year.

Tom Anliker, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of BORGWARD Group AG commented, “Despite the fact that these types of stores are expensive to operate and require significant investment and start-up capital we know from experience that this is highly popular among luxury conscious customers, because it offers five-star treatment. For the GCC we are committing to a luxury buying experience.”

Redefining the GCC Automotive Market

BORGWARD shared that over the past five years, the major countries in the GCC have been increasingly purchasing sport utility vehicles (SUV) at an annual growth rate of over 10%. As both the number of cars being purchased, and with the SUV sector is increasing, it is clear that more and more GCC drivers are looking for a high quality, brand conscious and technologically superior SUV that is fun to drive and fits the whole family.