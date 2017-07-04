Ferring Appoints Lars Peter Brunse To Executive Board

Share this:

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland– (GVE)– Ferring Pharmaceuticals has announced that Lars Peter Brunse has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Production Officer, and made a member of the Ferring Executive Board, effective immediately.

Lars Peter Brunse joined Ferring as Associate Director Technical Operations in 2000 and was rapidly promoted to Senior Vice President, Technical Operations and Logistics. He has led the expansion of Ferring’s manufacturing capability with the development of an additional nine state-of-the-art production sites, and extended the company’s product supply network from approximately 500 employees in the year 2000 to over 1,600 today.

“Lars Peter has been instrumental in expanding Ferring’s production capacity, most recently through the successful completion of new sites in the US and India,” said Michel Pettigrew, President of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “His team-focused leadership style has been extremely effective in building a strong product supply organisation, and his experience makes him uniquely qualified for this new role.”

Prior to joining Ferring, Brunse worked at Novo Nordisk in manufacturing, operational excellence, and quality assurance management.