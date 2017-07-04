President Buhari Gets Ultimatum To Address Nigerians Or Face The Exit Door

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has been given an ultimatum to address Nigerians on the state of his health or face serious protests by the people of the country.

According to Sahara Reporters, the pro-democracy group demanded that Senate President Bukola Saraki, alongside Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, set up a medical panel to ascertain whether the president is incapacitated, under the provisions of Section 144 sub-section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution.

In a statement signed by convener Deji Adeyanju and Secretary John Danfulani, the group warned: “If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143.

“To this end, we urge President Buhari to address the nation via a live video on or before the 60th day (2 days from today) of his absence.

“In failing to do so, we will begin a series of peaceful processions and mass action across the country such as [in] Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna and also outside the country in London and New York aimed at sensitizing the public as to the legal & constitutional crisis created by President Buhari’s continued absence from office and the insistence of the cabal to shield him away from his constituents, the Nigerian people.”