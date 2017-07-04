Three Feared Killed As Badoo Strike At Owode-Ajegunle In Lagos

Posted on by t
Share this:

Suspected ritual cult, Badoo, terrorising Ikorodu in Lagos has struck at Owode Ajegunle, killing at least three people.

The cultists attacked Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura at no 4, Victor Anibaba Street, Owode Weighbridge, along Ikorodu  Road.

The cultists attacked the wife of the founder of the church, Mrs. Ajidara, her two-year old daughter and another woman who lived in the church with her daughter.

An eyewitness said one woman and the two girls were killed during the attack.

Details soon.

Share this:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *