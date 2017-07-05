Share this:

EFCC REPORTEDLY Nabs Ex-Jigawa State Governor Over Funds Embezzlement

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Saminu Turaki, a former governor of Jigawa state, has been picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC, over allegations of funds embezzlement.

Reports say he is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency for allegedly mismanaging Jigawa state’s funds while he held sway as governor.

The inside source at EFCC who confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES said Mr. Turaki has been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.

He won’t be released until the date of the next court sitting when he’ll be taken to court, the source said.