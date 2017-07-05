Share this:

Ex-VP Task Youths On Job Creation

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday tasked youths across Nigeria to challenge political leaders on job creation.

Abubakar said the issue of unemployment was becoming worrisome, thus should be the main conversation among youths.

According to the ex-VP who expressed his concern through his verified twitter handle @atiku stated that, “Jobs. Jobs, Jobs, this is the “political” conversation I expect young Nigerians would be having. How do we create more jobs.”

Atiku was a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but later decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).