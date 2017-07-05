Share this:

Fayose Insists That President Buhari Must Resign

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Controversial Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on Wednesday encouraged Nigerians to support his campaign aimed for the sack of ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose insisted that Buhari, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK) must step aside.

He noted that the agitation for Buhari’s removal became important for Nigeria to really move forward from its state of uncertainty.

The outspoken Governor through his verified twitter account @GovAyoFayose noted that, “Nigeria belongs to all of us and its collective interest is greater than those of any individual or group. Together, we must save the country.”

He stated further that, “Buhari must step aside so that Nigeria and its people can be saved from this state of uncertainty.

“As Buhari called for the removal of Yar’dua in 2010, I am also insisting that the president must be made to bow out of office.”

Buhari has repeatedly visited the UK for medical treatment which many considered normal.

However, others maintained that the President should vacate office since he is medically challenged and incapacitated rather than holding unto office.