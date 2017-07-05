Federal Executive Council Approves New Roadmap In Anti-corruption Fight

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Nigerian Government in Wednesday approved a new strategy to fight corruption.

The strategy is titled National Anti-corruption Strategy.

According to verified twitter handle of the Nigerian Government @AsoRock m, it is a new approach designed to strengthen anti-corruption enforcement and sanctions.

The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration from inception disclosed it’s determination to rid the country off corruption.

As a result, a lot of successes and recoveries have been made.

However, there are concerns that the campaign is tilted towards a segment of the society or the opposition parties.