Nigerian Court Clears Senator Ndume Of Terrorism Charges

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Federal High Court, Nigeria has freed Senator Ali Ndume (All Progressives Congress, Borno State) of terrorism related charges.

Charges were leveled against Ndume in 2011 by the past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The presiding Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole in his ruling held the no-case submission filed by Ndume, hence, his immediate discharge and acquittal.

The judge said his acquittal was hinged on the prosecution’s failure to link the defendant (Ndume) to the offences he was accused of.

Ndume was charged with among others, withholding information about the operations of Boko Haram and having link and communicating with some of its leaders.

The defendant had, in his no-case submission, claimed to have been involved in negotiation with Boko Haram leaders at the instance of the then Federal Government led by President Jonathan.

He said former Vice President and the Director General of the DSS during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration were aware of his interactions with a Boko Haram member, Ali Konduga.

According to him, his link with Konduga, who has since been convicted on terrorism related charges, was at the instance of the presidential committee set up under the Jonathan government to help address security challenges in the North-East part of the country.

Justice Kolawole noted that although Ndume admitted volunteering information to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police and other security agencies, no representatives of any of the agencies were called as witness by the prosecution.

The Senator’s lawyer, Rickey Tarfa (SAN) had in the no-case submission on June 6, 2017, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client on the ground that the prosecution was unable to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.