Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Saraki Over Comment On Melaye

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Co-founder of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Oby Ezekwesili on Wednesday lambasted the President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki over comment on Dino Melaye’s attempted recall.

Ezekwesili condemned the Senate leader for attempting to ‘pocket’ Nigeria’s democracy and its democratic institutions.

Saraki was reported to have said concerned individuals from Sen. Melaye’s constituent were wasting their time over the senator’s recall.

“I really don’t know why a lot of efforts are being wasted on this issue. Theses efforts should have gone on more important things. Eventually, it must come back here for us to certify whether it is satisfactory,” Saraki stated adding that debating the matter at plenary would amount to waste of “precious legislative time.”

However, according to the verified twitter account of the former Education Minister, @Obyezeks , “@NGRSenate @bukolasaraki really? Digging in your pattern of pocketizing our democratic institution, right? I sorry for you and your ilk.”

Melaye also insisted that the attempts to recall him from the parliament will fail.

He argued that the total score of 118, 000 voters in his constituent were false as they were allegedly and fraudulently put together by the incumbent Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

“As I speak to you, over 120 dead certificates have been issued by the national population commission and these people relations and families have sworn to the affidavit and these certificates have been deposited,” Melaye stated.