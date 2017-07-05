Share this:

Osinbajo Leads FEC To Honor Late Maitama Sule

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at Wednesday Federal Executive Council (FEC) led other members of the cabinet to observe a minute silence in honour of the late northern leader, Maitama Sule.

Osinbajo, who presided over the usual Wednesday FEC meeting, described the late influential leader as a committed nationalist.

He lauded the deceased for his immense contribution towards the country’s development.

According to him, late Sule was honoured by the Nigerian Government during his burial yesterday in Kano.