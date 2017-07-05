R&B Singer Goapele, BET Stars To Visit South Africa For Discussions On Sexual Health, Other Issues

JOHANNESBURG– (GVE)– The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) – the largest HIV/AIDS organisation in the world – will be bringing a delegation of young American activists and celebrities to South Africa – Johannesburg and Durban – to engage and exchange information with the youth on matters of sexual health and related social issues.

“We are bringing this delegation to South Africa for the purpose of exposing them to the work that AHF does outside of the United States. South Africa was chosen as a destination because of the extensive network of clinics that AHF provides services to,” says Samantha Granberry, the Vice President AHF World Wide, Marketing and Sales.

“South Africa is also the first country outside of the United States that AHF started outreach programs in, over 16 years ago, which led to the establishment of the Ithembalabantu clinic in Umlazi 2002, so bringing the delegation to South Africa was first prize,” added Granberry.

The engagements with the celebrities are dubbed “Town Hall Discussions” and are a ground-breaking, cross-continental, 360-degree, mass-media, behaviour-change activation that aims to generate international conversation and awareness around HIV/AIDS, sexual health practices, sexual experiences along with cross continental similarities and solutions on HIV/AIDS and societal issues.

The delegation includes AHF ambassador and R&B singer, Goapele Mohlabane, who is featured in two singles from Cassper Nyovest’s latest album ‘Thuto,’ as well as Courtney Burrell, cast member and lead actress of ‘Sexless,’ an American series created by Black & Sexy TV, and Khalilah Dubose, also a cast member of ‘Sexless,’ along with winners from AHF’s 2016 World AIDS Day march in Los Angeles, California.

Black & Sexy TV is an American entertainment and lifestyle network that creates independent TV programming focused on a young, progressive, black audience who seek a truer reflection of their modern culture.

AHF is a proud sponsor of two of the network’s leading series (both of which have been picked up by Black Entertainment TV or BET), which include ‘Sexless,’ a series about female friends who balance no sex with finding real relationships, and ‘Hello Cupid,’ a series about a young, dark-skinned woman who switches her online dating profile picture with that of her lighter-skinned best friend to see how suitors respond.