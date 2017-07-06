AMAZING! Gov Fayose’s Daughter Eulogises Her Father As She Bags Incredible Award In Nottingham University (Photo)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Global Village Extra can authoritatively report that the daughter of the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been hugely rewarded with an award at the University of Nottingham.

The lady identified as Mo Fayose, took to Facebook to express her joy and pour encomium on her father, uncles and other relations, without whom she said she wouldn’t have won the award.

Check out her post below:

“ Wow!!! Finally the day is here the Vice Chancellor’s Medal Award presentation ceremony… Thank you Lord…

“Dedicating this award to God almighty, my children (Ebbyy and Jeb Adereti), my big mum Olufunke Oluwayose, my lil mum Mary Omowumi Akinpelu, my dad Gov Fayose, my lil dads Bimbo Oluwayose, Otunba Fayose & Isaac Fayose without all of you, I won’t have achieved half of the things that got me this award.. .

“Also to the Dean of School of Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham and my wonderful cohort lead, thank you so much for the nomination…

“I say this to all reading, please follow your passion…”