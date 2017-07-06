Share this:

Behave Like A Minister, This Is Not Lagos Assembly – Senate Chastises Fashola

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Senate on Wednesday chastised the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), asking him to quit his position if he cannot cope with the volume of work in the ministry.

The Senate reminded the former Lagos State Governor of his approach to issues stressing that he was not addressing a State Assembly.

The upper legislative chamber also accused the minister of misleading the public with his “controversial comments” on the 2017 budget

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje, stated these during Wednesday’s plenary.

He said: “Initially, I wanted to come under a motion but, yesterday (Tuesday), the House of Representatives took up the matter. Since we are on the same page with the House, I feel I should not come under a motion. But I will like to seize this opportunity to advise the minister that he should remember that he is now a minister and should behave like a minister.

“He is not a governor (anymore) and this National Assembly is not Lagos State House of Assembly. This is an Assembly composed of very patriotic Nigerians, very experienced Nigerians; many had done his job; many were governors before him.”

“Fashola should know that he is dealing with the National Assembly of Nigeria, not of Lagos. If the job is too much for him – the ministry is too big; it comprises three ministries, which are works, housing and power. If he cannot adjust, then, he should do the honourable thing. He should so the needful.

“No amount of blackmail by him; no amount of propaganda by him or his surrogates will stop this National Assembly from discharging its duties in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. We have sworn to uphold and protect this Constitution, and this we will do to the end of this Assembly.

“For now, I will cease fire and watch to see how the House will handle him. If he is well handled there, we will leave him with them. But if we are not satisfied and they pass him to us, then, we will take him over.”