Horror: Nigerian Man Strangles Pregnant Wife To Death, Impregnates Maid

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A 40-year-old staff of National Industrial Court, Jos, Nigeria, Victor Dashit has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death, his eight months pregnant wife, Irene.

Dashit had reportedly killed his 33-year old wife teacher, at their farm in Kangang, on June 2.

According to sources, Dashit, was said to have invited his brother to help him convey his dead wife to the hospital after lying that she slumped few minutes after complaining of dizziness.

A family source explained that prior to the incident, the couple had challenges ranging from infidelity and persistent domestic violence.

He said that the situation got worse in May 2016, when the deceased caught her husband in bed with their house help, one Nora, in their home.

“The woman woke up one night sometime in May 2016 and did not see her husband on the bed. “After combing the entire house, she peeped into the house help’s room and found her husband on her,” he said.

The source revealed that the maid was sent out of the house only to return two months later claiming to be pregnant.

“Nora’s pregnancy aggravated the problems in their marriage; at a point, Irene fled to her parents’ house in Gindiri, but was persuaded to return to her husband’s house by their Pastor. “The Pastor persuaded her to return in November 2016, after intervening in the quarrel. She became pregnant immediately.”

At the Airforce Military Hospital, Jos where Irene’s was pronounced dead a source disclosed that efforts to save the unborn child via a caeserian session proved abortive as the baby was already dead.

The source said further investigations carried out by medics on the corpse revealed marks on the deceased’s neck, suggesting that she was strangled.

“The doctors quickly reported the matter at the Anglo Jos police station where Dashit owned up to strangling his wife,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson, Plateau Police Command, Terna Tyopev said investigations are ongoing on the matter

“Victor is in our custody and investigation is on-going. We shall soon take him to court,” he said.

The spokesperson describing the incident as unfortunate, blamed the development on alleged infidelity, saying Dashit had equally confessed to impregnating his housemaid.

“He confessed to holding the woman by the neck, but said he did not intend to kill her,” he said.