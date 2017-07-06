How Soldiers, Militants Engaged In Gun Battles Over Kidnap Attempt

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Punch is reporting that there was a heavy battle between the Nigerian Army and militants at the Anantigha axis of Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday over attempt to kidnap an oil magnate.

The suspected militants, it was reported, entered the area from one of the creeks to kidnap the oil dealer and a source who craved anonymity, simply identified the oil magnate as Daniel.

He said that the attempt to kidnap the man was unsuccessful due to the intervention of the army personnel on patrol.

The source said that the number of the suspected militants who came for the operation could not be ascertained.

There were several gun shots which scared residents of the area.