In The Spirit World, Nigerian Flag Is Burning – Father Mbaka

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Enugu-based preacher, Reverend Father Mbaka Ejike, has warned Nigerians ahead of the impending danger looming in the country.

The fiery preacher, who was speaking about the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari during a programme held on Wednesday, revealed that he heard a cry like pattering of the rain from the Aso Rock chamber.

According to him, he had a vision to rush to Aso Rock but on reaching there, nobody was ready to take him to where Buhari is in the UK.

He also spoke about a vision he had, where he was in a meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, adding: “I asked him (IBB) a question about Buhari but he told me to forget it. There is cry like rain in Aso Rock and in the north. In the spirit world, Nigerian flag is burning. Within a short time what is hidden will be revealed.”

Father Mbaka revealed further that the Spirit had told him to forget trying to help the situation, stating categorically that he had tried his best but people in Aso Rock did not listen to him.

He said: “People/the elites already have their visas on hand, when the problem starts, it is the poor that will perish.”