INEC Replies Senate; Says Only Court Can Stop Dino’s Recall Process

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – In response to the Senate’s stance on Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process, the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) said only a legitimate court order can stop the process.

It stated that its decision on the recall process was hinged on the agreement of over half the population of Kogi West constituents on his removal as their representative in the National Assembly ( NASS).

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the commission’s actions were being guided by the provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act.

He said the only step that could halt the process is a legitimate court order or an injunction adding that merely filing a lawsuit is not enough to stop the process.

He said: “The constituents came with stacks of documents which they said were `the signatures’ of more than half of the voting population of Kogi West Senatorial District, which Melaye represents.

“They also presented a register of the said signatories and a letter, asking INEC to begin the process of recalling the senator representing that particular district.

“Subsequently, the Commission, in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by Sections 116 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), on Monday issued a timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the senator.

“Only a legitimate court order or an injunction can be considered by the commission.’’