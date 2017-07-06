Share this:

Magu Remains EFCC Boss, Says Osinbajo

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, maintained that Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) would remain the agency’s boss for the next two to six years as the case may be.

He said as long as the Buhari led administration remains in power, no one could remove Magu.

Osinbajo stated this in Kaduna while commissioning a zonal office of the EFCC.

The acting president who spoke through the state’s governor, Nasir el-Rufai, described the EFCC boss as a “nightmare for corrupt people”.

According to him, the fight against corruption in Nigeria can only be won by Magu.

His words: “We have confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill. He will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the acting president and as long as Muhammadu Buhari remains the president.

“For those thinking that corruption is beginning to win this war, Magu will remain their nightmare for the next two years or six years as the case may be.”

Controversies have continued to trail the President’s retention of Magu as the anti-graft agency boss.

The Senate had on Tuesday, suspended the confirmation of nominees sent by the executive over Osinbajo’s support for Magu.

Ahmad Yerima, senator representing Zamfara west, who moved a motion to stop the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as the director-general of Nigeria Lottery Commission, had wondered why Osinbajo would send a nominee to the senate after he said the upper legislative chamber did not have the power of confirmation.

Yerima was making reference to a statement made by Osinbajo when he spoke with select media organisations, in April.

Osinbajo had expressed support for the view of Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, that the executive did not need to send the name of Magu to the senate for confirmation.

“There is an argument, whether or not we need to present him (Magu) for confirmation and that’s a compelling argument from Femi Falana,” Osinbajo had said.

“His (Falana) argument is that under the constitution, section 171, and if you look at that section, it talks about the appointments that the president can make. They include appointments of ministers, ambassadors and heads of agencies such as the EFCC. In that same section 171, the constitution rightly said that certain appointments must go to the senate such as ministerial and ambassadorial appointments. Those of heads of agencies like the EFCC do not have to go to the senate. That’s what the constitution says. But the EFCC act, which of course as you know is inferior, says that EFCC chairman should go to the senate for confirmation.

“I am sure that even a pocket book lawyer knows that when a legislation conflicts with constitution, it’s the constitution that prevails. I agree with Mr Falana that there was no need in the first place to have sent Magu’s name to the senate.”