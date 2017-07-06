Remove Magu When You Make Saraki Nigeria’s President, Falana Chides Senators

Share this:

SOUTH MILWLAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Nigerian Senators seeking to remove Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can do that when they succeed in making the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s acting president.

This is the opinion of the Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) who was unhappy about plans to remove the acting EFCC boss.

In a statement he issued on Thursday, Falana maintained that the acting Chairman of the EFCC does not need the confirmation of the Senate.

“In view of the foregoing, the implementation of the resolution of the Senate on the removal of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the EFCC should be ignored by the Presidency on account of its apparent illegality.

“However, the distinguished senators who are desperate to institutionalise official corruption and impunity in the country by removing Mr. Magu from office may have to wait for the planned installation of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!” the statement read in part.