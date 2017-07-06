The Death Of Joy Odama: A memo To Gov Ben Ayade

By Godwin Onyeacholem (GVE) – Going by reports in the media, there is no doubt Your Excellency is aware of the painful death in Abuja of Joy Odama, a 200-Level Mass Communication student of Cross River State University, and an indigene of Cross River State which is currently under your leadership.

She had returned home last December after the close of school to celebrate Christmas and New Year with her family. But she ended up celebrating neither. Instead, Joy met gruesome death in the home of one Alhaji Usman Adamu in Karmo, a suburb of Abuja. Surely you are aware of the evil-minded circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, and so repeating them here would be needless.

According to reports, not only were you jolted by this death, but also by the very embarrassing manner the police are handling it. To that extent, you had directed the Attorney General of Cross River State to take up the matter while, on its part, the State House of Assembly has also resolved to ensure that justice is done in this case. Thank you for taking this remedial step. Indeed, it is not only indigenes of your State that should be outraged by what befell Joy. All those who place premium on the sanctity of human life, regardless of race or creed, should. Especially in light of the position the police have taken.

From incontrovertible available reports, clearly Usman Adamu is responsible for the poor lady’s death, but the police, in its usual despicable act of ignominy, are doing everything to shield the suspect from punishment. They have lied all through and applied all sorts of measures including open intimidation, harassment and bribing the Odama family just for them to forgo the case.

Recall that Philomena Odama, the deceased’s mother, says they are in possession of N400,000 bribe money offered by Usman Adamu through the police. Also remember that in their determination to get to the root of Joy’s death, the family had sought an autopsy report at the National Hospital to which the police, according to the family lawyer, were not only privy but also endorsed. That autopsy revealed “acute cocaine poisoning” as the possible cause of death. That is the report almost every single Nigerian believes in.

But seeing that the family is unwavering in its demand for justice with the refusal to fall for threats and bribery, the police upped their game. They deceitfully declared the suspect, who before then had been walking free, wanted. And then went on to perfect an orchestrated plot to ensure freedom for the suspect anyhow. The police went on to schedule a bogus meeting with the family, during which the suspect whom they had declared wanted and whose arrest was never made public, suddenly surfaced. The Odamas were dumfounded seeing him at the meeting. Meanwhile, the police hierarchy had secretly perfected a plot to sell to the public the story that the lady died from generator fumes.