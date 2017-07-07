Attempted Murder: Kashamu Losses Bid To Stop Police Investigation

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –A Nigerian Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, on Thursday loses bid to stop the police from investigating an allegation of attempted murder of a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikene/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu which was levelled against him.

Adebutu had accused the Senator alongside some thugs, of an attempt on his life during the Peoples Democratic Party’s convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in August 16, 2016.

The lawmaker as a result had written to the Inspector General of Police on the allegation in a petition dated August 22, 2016.

To this end, a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senator to honour any invitation that may be handed out to him by the Special Investigating Panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the allegations.

In his judgement,Justice Nnamdi Dimgba Justice Dimgba, told the court that the same special investigating panel was directed by the Inspector-General of Police to investigate Kashamu’s counter-petition against Adebutu.

He stated that the police has in turn, been ordered to conduct the probe in their facilities and not the houses of private citizens.

However, he warned that any attempt by security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Service to capitalise on the said investigation by arresting the senator, incarcerating him and transport him to the United States of America to face illicit drugs charges would be unlawful.

Kashamu had in a counter-petition dated August 26, 2016, to the IGP accused Adebutu of instigating the police and the DSS to abduct and transport him to the US in relation to illicit drugs charges he had been cleared of and in violation of court orders stopping him from being extradited.