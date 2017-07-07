FIFA Hammers Sudan FA

Share this:

FIFA wielded the big stick on Friday and suspended the Sudan Football Association (SFA). The order effectively stripped Sudan from participating in all international competitions.

The football governing body said the suspension was with immediate effect in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council dated 27 June 2017.

“FIFA has taken note that, despite the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the decree of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice of 2 June 2017 has not been declared null and void. As a consequence, FIFA has been obliged to suspend the SFA in accordance with the aforementioned decision adopted by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

“The suspension will be lifted only once the decree of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice of 2 June 2017 is declared null and void and the Board of Directors of the SFA with its President, Dr Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim, is reinstated.

“Following its suspension, the SFA loses all its membership rights as defined in art. 13 of the FIFA Statutes. The SFA representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

“This also means that neither the SFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA or the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Moreover, and in accordance with art. 16 par. 3 of the FIFA Statutes, other member associations may not entertain sporting contact with the SFA during its suspension.”

Source: NAN