Nigerian womenswear brand Tae unveils its collection titled Sisi Eko which the brand explains to be a nod to the tribe of women who are “keeping it moving”.

Considering we are in turbulent times right now, the brand congratulates women who stride through the storm with a smile on their face and their confidence unshaken. It adds that the world should make way for the woman who knows where she is going.

Source: Fashion Ghana.com