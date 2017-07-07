Share this:

Nigerian Government Suspends Health Insurance Scheme Boss Over Fraud Allegation

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –The Nigerian Government has suspended the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, over fraud allegations.

It said a three months suspension has been placed on Yusuf following various petitions against. The suspension would allow investigators to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole who announced the suspension via the Federal Ministry of Health’s twitter handle on Friday stated that his suspension was to immediately take effect.

He expressed the Ministry’s commitment to purge the health system off corruption.

The statement reads:”HMH @IsaacFAdewole has directed the suspension of Prof. Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary @NhisNg for 3 months with immediate effect.

“The suspension was a result of various allegations, petitions against him & to allow for uninterrupted investigation.

“The Ministry is committed to rid the health system of corruption while guaranteeing the right of accused persons to fair hearing.”

The minister advised members of staff of the NHIS to be law abiding, vigilant and safeguard all Government properties including valuable documents

The NHIS boss was however directed to handover to the next most Senior General Manager in the Agency