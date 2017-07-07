Share this:

NIMASA Executive Director, 23 Others Bags NSE Fellowship

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Executive Director in charge of Operations in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Engineer Rotimi Fashakin has been conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), the umbrella body of the Engineering profession in Nigeria.

The event which held at the Nigerian Air Force conference centre, Kado Abuja on Friday, June 30, 2017 also had 23 other distinguished Nigerians bagging same award.

In his speech, the Chairman Board and College of Fellows of the NSE, Engr. Chris Okoye charged the awardees to ensure sustainability in the profession and also ensure their impact is felt theoretically and in practice in any sector they find themselves for the good of the nation.

Engineer Rotimi Fashakin, who is currently the Executive Director in charge of Operations of the Agency, is a consummate Engineering and Project Management Professional having graduated from the University of Ife with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and the Project Management Institute, USA.

His working experience spans nearly three decades mostly in the private sector. He was at various times Project Manager, MTN Nigeria, Chief Operating Officer, Hybrid Systems Engineering Ltd, Technical Manager, Mobile Telecommunications Services amongst other.

The NIMASA ED is also a member of other prestigious bodies including the Project Management Institute of the United States of America and has attended several courses in Engineering and Management in Nigeria and abroad. He has also brought to bear his vast experience to the day to day running of the operations of NIMASA.

The award was in recognition of Engineers and Engineering organizations for outstanding attainments and contributions to the general development of Engineering in Nigeria.

It is expected that this award would further propel Engr. Rotimi Fashakin and other Engineers in the Agency towards its goal of ensuring cleaner oceans and a sustainable maritime domain through professionalism and expertise.

At the event to witness the investiture were; Honourable Minister for Water Resources Hon. Suleiman Adamu Kazaure, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Hon. Asoquo Daniel Effiong, and Engr. Joe Makoju of Dangote Group, the Head Corporate Communications of NIMASA Mr. Isichei Osamgbi and Assistant Director, Maritime Safety of NIMASA Engr. Olu Aladenusi who is also a Fellow of the NSE amongst others.