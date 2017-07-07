Share this:

Presidential Appointments: Presidency Did Not Disown Osinbajo – AGF Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Attorney General of the Federation ( AGF), Abubakar Malami has stated that the Presidency did not disown Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo as widely reported.

This is coming on the heels of reports carried by some media houses which stated that the Presidency had at the last Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting disowned Osinbajo over issues relating to Presidential nominations.

The AGF as a matter of fact, stated that Osinbajo being the Acting President, cannot be disowned as “he is the Presidency”.

Malami in a statement signed by him and issued on Friday, said all matters relating to Presidential appointments and nominations are strictly a matter for the Presidency to handle.

He said his stance on the issue was widely misquoted.

“They are not for the Federal Executive Council, and are therefore not discussed at FEC level. This was the point I made yesterday at the press briefing, and which was unfortunately distorted by the media,” he added

To this end, he urged the media to ensure that it informs the public accurately at all times.

“I would like to appeal to the media to take seriously its responsibility to inform the public honestly and accurately, to refrain from distorting or sensationalizing the news, and to seek clarification when in doubt,” he said.