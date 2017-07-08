Share this:

Check Out The States That Will Be Under Biafra As Soon As Referendum Is Granted

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has listed the states he will claim as soon as the federal government grants the call for referendum.

During a programme on Channels television, Nnamdi Kanu disclosed that Rivers state, Bayelsa, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom are among the states that would be under the Republic of Biafra as soon as their wishes are granted.

Kanu denied using war to achieve the referendum, saying: “No because truth is a far more potent and deadlier weapon than bullets. No war. When I say Biafra or death, I mean I will keep pushing, either I am Alive or I die in the process. I wouldn’t stop.

“Had sovereign National conference been convened by the powers that be, where every ethnic Nationality comes together to say what type of country do we want? Sit down, discuss and agree. I can begin to perhaps submit to the opposition.

“It is way too late. They have killed so many people. They have ruined too many lives. They have wasted too many souls. How do we bring those people back.”

While reacting to comments by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that the state was not part of them, Nnamdi Kanu said: “He cannot say that. It is for the people to decide.”