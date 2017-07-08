Governor Fayose Reveals Exactly How He Intends To Replace Buhari In 2019

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, has revealed how he will emerge as Nigeria’s president in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Fayose who made this disclosure while delivering the 13th convocation lecture at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, expressed his support for his party’s zoning of power to the north in the next general elections.

He noted also that something would give way for him to become the country’s president in 2019, adding that he would continue to play politics until he becomes the country’s president.

Fayose vowed never to join the All Progressive Congress (APC), revealing that Nigerian youths were brainwashed through the social media to vote “for a President they never knew.”

He accused the APC-led government of playing politics with the anti-corruption campaign, insisting that the “actual thieves are in Buhari’s government.”

“Teachers remain the only solution to the revival of education. Education is currently at its lowest ebb in Nigeria.