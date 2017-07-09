Aregbesola Reacts As PDP’s Adeleke Wins Osun Senatorial Bye-election

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Osun state governor, has reacted to the victory of Dr. Ademola Adeleke at the Senatorial bye-election which took place in the state on Saturday, 8 July.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate defeated his counterpart in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Mudashiru Hussain, winning in 9 out of 10 local government areas in the senatorial district.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Governor Aregbesola congratulated Adeleke, stating: “democracy has won and we respect the peoples’ choice.”

Soji Adagunodo, the chairman of the PDP in Osun State, also lauded citizens and residents of the state for their tremendous supports before and during the poll, which he noted, spurred the party’s candidate to victory.

“We thank you for honouring the memories of the first Executive Governor of Osun State, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, by voting in his equally competent younger brother, Otunba Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, who is determined to serve you, even better.

“We appreciate the confidence you reposed in the PDP as a party committed to good governance and development, true service and respect for human dignity in our dear state,” a statement by the PDP chieftain, read.