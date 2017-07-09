Obasanjo Adjudged Nigeria’s Best President Ever

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has been described as Nigeria’s best president ever.

This declaration was made by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aare Afe Babalola, who noted that Obasanjo, who had a rare opportunity to lead the nation three times, first as Military Head of State in the late 70s and twice elected president from 1999 to 2007, was known to him to be “a very energetic, strong-willed, and stubborn person.

“He is difficult to persuade but he is a progressive man. He never became a professor but he knows better than most professors. He is a highly talented man and he is the best president Nigeria ever had.”

Speaking while receiving members of the Yoruba Patriots Group, who nominated him to be their patron, the founder and president of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti,added that it was Obasanjo’s efforts in supporting UNESCO during his tenure that has helped in repositioning education properly in this country.

The publicity secretary of the group, Segun Adewale, said it was formed in 2005 by progressive Yoruba people who desired progress and unity for the nation.

“We felt that the way the Yoruba nation is being relegated to the background within the commonwealth of Nigeria is not acceptable.

“What we intend to do is a legacy that would survive us. And to do this we are consulting with established Yoruba men who love the nation and who have the knowledge and have made serious sacrifices to make Yoruba number one in the world.

“Aare Afe Babalola is one of them. This is why we consult with him to get a template that would make Yoruba the most economically developed nation in Africa.”