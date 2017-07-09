Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Reveals How He Won His Case At The CCT

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Nigerian Senate President, has revealed the source of his victory at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital over the weekend, the former governor explained that he refused to resign his position as Senate President during the travails because of his belief that God would surely vindicate him.

He said: “When they asked me to resign, I said, why? We know how much we fought for this government to come into place and they are just fighting God; they are envious of what God is doing.

“We thank God for today because when the entire travail started it was from this same place that we gathered and said we would come back on a day like this to do exactly what we are doing now”.

“And I want to thank the Emir of Ilorin for staying very firm with us. He did it to the extent that even his colleagues across the country knew and at a point he said we would not beg again; that we would resort to prayers because we were innocent. You know he (Emir of Ilorin) too has a legal background, so he said we would focus on God.”

While revealing how he managed to scale through at the CCT, Saraki said: “And for you women, I can’t thank you enough. When the matter started you were all confused and you did all within your power and means to help us. You did everything out of love, not out of politics.

“At the height of the travail, I called a cleric and he said the matter was for them, not even for me so they were indeed praying for us and I want to thank them too. We are in this position because God wants it so.

