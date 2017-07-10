Photo News: Obasa Receives Akande

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa receiving Hon. Victor Olusegun Akande of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ojo constituency I during Akande’s defection to APC in Lagos on Monday.  Photo: Lagos Speaker Media

