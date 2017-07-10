Photo News: Obasa Receives Akande Posted on July 10, 2017 by t Share this:Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa receiving Hon. Victor Olusegun Akande of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ojo constituency I during Akande’s defection to APC in Lagos on Monday. Photo: Lagos Speaker Media Share this: Related posts President Buhari Reveals Why He Canceled Bauchi Visit, Expresses Regret Tambuwal Suffers Setback In Guber Suit Aregbesola Holds Ogbeni Till Daybreak; To Take Questions All Night