Photo News: OBJ, Adeduntan Visit President Ernest Bai Koroma Of Sierra Leone

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (middle) with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria (left) and President Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone during a courtesy visit by FirstBank MD/CEO and former President Obasanjo to the President of Sierra Leone.
